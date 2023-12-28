Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.51

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.51 and last traded at $136.02, with a volume of 6738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Nova Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 20.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

