NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Free Report

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

