NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 884 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

