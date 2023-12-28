NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.41

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 100359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,850,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

