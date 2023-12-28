O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Invests $202,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $522.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $535.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

