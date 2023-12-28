Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 128,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

