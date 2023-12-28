Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

