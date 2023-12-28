Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402,526 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.