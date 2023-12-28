Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in UGI by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About UGI

Free Report

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

