Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 272,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 251,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

