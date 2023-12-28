ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.44

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.44 and last traded at $57.44, with a volume of 4047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

ODP Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. ODP's revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,182 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ODP by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ODP by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

