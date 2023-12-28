Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.52

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.52 and last traded at $91.37, with a volume of 377801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.36.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank lowered Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

