Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

