Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $51,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.