ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

