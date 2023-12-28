Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 8,930.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

