O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $1,018.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,018.13.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $942.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $957.10 and a 200-day moving average of $943.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

