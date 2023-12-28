Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $66.35, with a volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
