Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Michael Wachtel Sells 41,925 Shares of Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Michael Wachtel sold 41,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.57), for a total transaction of A$35,217.00 ($23,957.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.88.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd engages in the manufacture and supply of rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It offers packaging products for dairy and beverage, bulk packaging, processed food, health and personal care, fresh food, household and industrial, and closures industries; reusable products, such as garment hangers, fresh produce crates, IBC's, and steel drums for supply chain, environmental, infrastructure, and retail accessories applications.

