Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.49. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,671,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after buying an additional 259,142 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2,118.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 257,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 246,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $3,190,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,454,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

