Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.49. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%.
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
