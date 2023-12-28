Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

