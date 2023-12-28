Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

