Park Place Capital Corp Sells 375 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,459,000 after purchasing an additional 464,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LKQ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.07 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

