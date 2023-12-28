PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $239,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in PayPal by 8.8% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 21,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in PayPal by 46.7% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 35,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

