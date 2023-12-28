PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

PYPL opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.