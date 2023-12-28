Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.6 %

PEGA opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 387.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.