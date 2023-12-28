PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

