PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

