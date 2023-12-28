Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

