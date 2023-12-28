Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Holdings Trimmed by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Playtika by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 9.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Playtika by 15.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

