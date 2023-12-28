Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
