Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.88.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

About Polar Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

