Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.92. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

