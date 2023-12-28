Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1814 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $46.89 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

