Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Principal Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PY stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

