Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 11,988 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.88% of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMTL opened at $41.82 on Thursday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1779 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

