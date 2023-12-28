Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 301 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $376.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.72 and its 200-day moving average is $346.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $376.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.