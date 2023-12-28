Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

