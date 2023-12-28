Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $96.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

