Private Trust Co. NA Has $596,000 Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

