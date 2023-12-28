Private Trust Co. NA Invests $724,000 in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 488.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

