Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

