Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

