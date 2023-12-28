Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.