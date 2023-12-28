Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.