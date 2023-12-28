Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,199 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DGRO opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

