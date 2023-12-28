Private Trust Co. NA Sells 177 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.