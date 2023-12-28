Private Trust Co. NA Sells 24 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $466.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.74. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.