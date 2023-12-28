Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,695 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.69.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.