Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,920 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

