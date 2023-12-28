Private Trust Co. NA Sells 6,899 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.